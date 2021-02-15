PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on I-80 in Clearfield, Centre Counties

Clearfield, PA – With winter weather and snowfall moving through the area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on a section of Interstate 80 in Clearfield and Centre counties.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following roads: • Interstate 80 in Clearfield County from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek to mile-marker 161/Bellefonte;

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423/cell 814-360-3013

