Travel Restrictions During COVID-19 With Matthew Keezer
During the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, almost all global destinations have imposed travel restrictions, including complete bans on all travel. This news upset and disappointed avid travelers worldwide, as they realized they wouldn't be able to visit their favorite destinations.
Now, one year later, there are still some restrictions in place, but the number of destinations closed to international tourism is continuously decreasing. The regulations nowadays mostly include specific measures such as quarantine, self-isolation, or medical certificates.
Understanding different types of measures in different locations can be somewhat confusing. Matthew Keezer, summed up the most common travel restrictions during COVID-19 and provided a few valuable tips for traveling during the pandemic.
Pre-Departure Testing
Even though the majority of countries all over the world are now welcoming tourists, there are still some restrictions. For example, passengers are required to be tested for the virus 72 hours or less before the scheduled flight departure and display evidence of a negative test result at the time of arrival in another country. Typically, the COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is required.
Mask Requirements
Even with a negative COVID-19 test, passengers and crew on all international flights must wear a face mask during the flight and while in an airport. Some passengers are exempt from wearing the mask, such as children under the age of 12 and those with an official medical certificate stating they cannot wear a mask.
Health Screening
Some countries may require travelers to undergo a health screening upon their arrival. In case that a passenger on an international flight shows any signs of an infectious disease, the airline will report them to biosecurity officers. When the passenger arrives to their destination, the officers will assess them before they get off the plane and they may be even quarantined or sent to hospital.
Obligatory Quarantine
Some countries, such as Australia, require travelers to go into mandatory quarantine for 14 days from arrival to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The passengers must quarantine in the city they arrive in, even if they planned to stay in another city during their visit to the country.
The quarantined passengers might be tested for COVID-19 in the first 48 hours and then between days 10 to 12 of quarantine. If the passenger refuses testing, the quarantine period might be expanded.
Once the quarantine period is over, the passenger can travel within the country in line with domestic travel restrictions.
Even though travel is now possible to a much greater extent, Matthew Keezer still recommends being cautious for the sake of preventing the virus from spreading. Here are some of Matthew's tips to keep in mind while traveling during COVID-19:
• People should avoid attending mass gatherings (e.g., weddings, concerts, sports events), being in crowds (e.g., restaurants and bars), and even public transportation 14 days prior to their travel.
• It is recommended to thoroughly research the destination to learn if there are any specific measures or requirements for international travelers.
• Most travel destinations require a negative PCR test, so all travelers should get tested 1-3 days before their journey.
• Masks should be worn over the nose and mouth in public settings and any form of public transportation.
• It is advisable to avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet or 2 meters from other people, both indoors and outdoors.
• Travelers should always carry extra masks and hand sanitizers to ensure maximum protection.
• Whenever possible, travelers should wash their hands or use a hand sanitizer.
Even though the pandemic is still ongoing, international travel is possible. Even though he is an avid traveler himself, Matthew Keezer points out that it is better to stay at home in some cases. People at an increased risk for severe illness (older adults and people with certain medical conditions) are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Matthew strongly recommends those who belong to this category or who live with someone who is at increased risk for severe disease to avoid traveling.
Those who decide to visit another country for work or pleasure should remain cautious during their time abroad. Proper hygiene, masks, and social distancing are strongly recommended to prevent the spread of the virus abroad but also upon the return to the home country.
