Colorado Community College System, K-12 Celebrate Inaugural Concurrent Enrollment Week

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Governor Polis declared the third week of February “Concurrent Enrollment Week.” Alongside the Department of Education, the Department of Higher Education, and school districts across the state, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is celebrating the state’s tuition-free Concurrent Enrollment program while promoting its benefits to families and high school students.

Concurrent Enrollment, launched by Colorado’s State Legislature in 2009, allows high school students to simultaneously earn credit toward their high school diploma and college credit toward an Associate degree or credit toward a career-focused certificate. Courses are taught by college-level instructors and offered 100% tuition-free to students enrolled in the 9th grade or higher at a public school district, charter school, or board of cooperative services (BOCES). Students may pay for textbooks or additional course materials, if required.

“We commend the Colorado legislature and our education leaders for making Concurrent Enrollment a priority program to help us meet the needs of today’s economy and education landscape,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, Colorado Department of Higher Education executive director. “Taking college classes while still in high school increases access to higher education, reduces a student’s overall time to degree, improves student success, and lowers the costs borne by Colorado families.”

Since the launch of the program, the Colorado Community College System’s 13 colleges have become the state’s largest provider of Concurrent Enrollment, serving over 35,000 annually, awarding nearly 3,000 college credentials, and creating supportive pathways to college for thousands of students, especially those from underrepresented communities.

“Students are our mission, and during these challenging times it has never been more important for us to provide affordable college pathways for students,” Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. “At a time when so many are concerned about the cost of college, Concurrent Enrollment is the best choice for high school students who want to earn double the credit, in half the time, and at zero tuition cost.”

During the months of February and March, high schools across the state are registering students for the fall 2021 semester. To learn more about Concurrent Enrollment and how to register, visit: https://www.cccs.edu/concurrent-enrollment/.

