Wavemaker Named Adweek’s U.S. Media Agency of the Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a stellar year of client growth and wins, Wavemaker has been named Adweek’s U.S. Media Agency of the Year.



Despite the unprecedented obstacles that the industry and society at large endured in 2020, Wavemaker’s commitment to positively provoking growth for its clients and people resulted in award winning work, a raft of new clients wins and market leading cultural initiatives.

“We believe there is always a better way,” said Amanda Richman, Wavemaker US CEO. “Our Wavemakers have created a culture built upon shared knowledge, a challenger spirit and support of our clients and each other – and that culture is fueling our success.”

Adweek’s annual Media Agency of the Year award recognizes the standout agency. In 2020 that was Wavemaker, in no small part due the new business success they enjoyed.

Wavemaker US welcomed clients Novo Nordisk, Pernod Ricard, Philips (Performance), Perfetti van Melle, Bungie and Ecolab while expanding commerce relationships with L’Oreal and Church & Dwight, and retaining DoorDash, the homegrown food delivery service success story. Wavemaker US ended the year in style, by topping the COMvergence new business barometer as the US’s most successful media agency.

“2020 presented our clients and our Wavemaker teams very unique challenges,” said Louisa Wong, Wavemaker Americas CEO. “But with our pioneering OS and automated, modular way of working we were more efficient and effective, allowing our teams to focus on more innovative and creative solutions to our client challenges.”

“It’s been less than a year since we relaunched Wavemaker to great success,” added Toby Jenner, Wavemaker Global CEO. “I’m hugely grateful to our teams, clients, GroupM, WPP and partners for everything they’ve done, this award is wonderful recognition for all their efforts. We look forward to building on this great success throughout 2021.”

