The “’Powerhouse Trifecta” Led by Mitch Gould at Nutritional Products International Continues to Add Brands to Online Sites

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, continues to expand his clients’ online presence in 2021.

Led by Gould, who has surrounded himself with top retail professionals, Jeff Fernandez and Kenneth E. Collins, this “Powerhouse Trifecta” continues adding online e-commerce sites to its portfolio.

“Our expanded E-Commerce Division places new health and wellness brands on top online sites,” Gould said. “We are constantly looking for new online retail outlets that align with the high-quality of our brands.”

Gould said NPI first places its clients on the virtual shelves of the Triple Crown of retail: Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

“You can’t do better than Amazon, Walmart, and Target,” Gould added.

Online presence is more important than ever because consumers changed their shopping habits during the pandemic.

“As we get back to normal, consumers will return to brick-and-mortar stores, but now they are buying products online that they always used to buy in person,” Gould said. “The shopping habits of consumers has changed forever.”

Gould’s “Powerhouse Trifecta” includes Fernandez, NPI’s president, and Collins, NPI’s executive vice president.

Gould and Collins helped stock more than 150 brands on Amazon’s during the early 2000s when Fernandez worked as a buyer on the Amazon team that started its health and wellness division.

“We have been working with online retailers for decades,” Gould said.

Nutritional Products International works with domestic and international health and wellness brands seeking to expand their presence in the U.S. or enter the American market for the first time.

Gould developed his proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” platform that provides brands with the services they need to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence here.

NPI's retail industry team includes salespeople, operations personnel, graphic designers, and e-commerce and marketing experts who oversee NPI's clients' public relations and promotional needs.

“In the retail industry, you have to change with the times,” Gould said. “The time now is online.”

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

