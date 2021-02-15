Wawa Launches Burger Chainwide as First of Many New Dinner Items to Come in 2021

Wawa Marks Milestone with “Burgers for a Year” Social Media Contest and Chance to Win “I Burger Wawa” Prize Packs through Radio Contests Week of Feb. 15-19

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Wawa kicks off its new dinner platform, the convenience retailer is excited to launch its new burger at 920 convenience stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.



In true Wawa fashion, the all-natural Angus burger is completely customizable with choice of cheese, endless fresh toppings, sauce and bacon. Already a customer favorite, Wawa’s burger is the #1 top-selling item at Wawa’s new drive thru location in Falls Township, PA and Westampton, NJ, which available at those stores starting at 11 a.m. Other customers can order the burger in-store via touch screen, delivery service using third-party partners Door Dash, Grub Hub, Postmates and Uber Eats, and through curbside service starting at 4 p.m. daily.

Where to Win “Burgers for a Year” and “I Burger Wawa” Prize Packs



“Burgers for a Year” Social Media Contest

Customers can enter to win a year supply of burgers by completing an online form here: https://www.wawa.com/burgers-for-a-year. One entry per customer. Entry website active on Monday, February 15 through Friday, February 19.



Win “I Burger Wawa” Prize Packs

Customers can tune in to participating radio stations to win prize packs, including limited-edition “I Burger Wawa,” t-shirts and $25 gift cards to experience the new burger.



Wawa Grand Openings

A custom Wawa burger-mobile will make appearances at Wawa’s upcoming grand openings to drive excitement with “I Burger Wawa” t-shirts. The first stop is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, at Wawa’s grand opening at 308 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ, 07724.



“Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa. “Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality and convenient options at dinner time.”



About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

Contact: public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19dab82d-454e-47ec-8536-e7d243ec3e8e.