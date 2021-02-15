The Cajun Navy is Poised to Help Victims of the 2021 Winter Storms
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is on standby to help those affected by Louisiana's winter storms of February 2021.
As with all other natural disasters, we are here to help those in need. It's what we do and who we are,”DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is on standby in the Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana area. The Baton Rouge teams prepared for the storm's effects in the Denham Springs and Watson areas.
Pinnacle Search and Rescue's NWLA team Director John Able spent Saturday and Sunday preparing for this winter storm.
The team spent all day Saturday and Sunday preparing their recently-donated chainsaws for the winter storm of February 2021.
They oiled up the chainsaws, fueled them up, and prepared tarps, tractors, fuel, chains, and other emergency supplies they may need to help those in need.
Cajun Navy Winter Storm Response Duties:
If you're in the affected areas and sustain storm-related damage, the Cajun Navy is here to help.
Some of the tasks that they're able to help with are:
•Removal of downed limbs and trees
•Placing tarps on roofs as needed
•General cleanup
Unfortunately, the team isn't prepared to remove large trees that have fallen on houses, but in typical Pinnacle Search and Rescue fashion, they're here to help in any way that they can.
About Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)
The name Cajun Navy first came about in August of 2005 during the severe flooding that occurred from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and surrounding areas.
During natural disasters and other times of need, governmental agencies can become overwhelmed with their communities' needs. The Cajun Navy is there to help fill that void.
Because they're a volunteer organization and are supported by sponsorships and supporters from the community, they rely on donations to keep them mission-ready and to have the tools to perform their much-needed services.
To learn more about The Cajun Navy and how you can support them, visit their website at https://pinnaclesar.org.
