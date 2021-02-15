Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,102 in the last 365 days.

The Cajun Navy is Poised to Help Victims of the 2021 Winter Storms

Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) prepares for winter storm of February 2021

Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) prepares for winter storm of February 2021

Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Team Longbeard is prepared to help the SWLA area.

Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Team Longbeard is prepared to help the SWLA area.

Pinnacle Search and Rescue's Chainsaw team can help with storm-related cleanup

Pinnacle Search and Rescue's Chainsaw team can help with storm-related cleanup

Pinnacle SAR NWLA Team Director John Able.jpg

Pinnacle SAR NWLA Team Director John Able.jpg

Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is on standby to help those affected by Louisiana's winter storms of February 2021.

As with all other natural disasters, we are here to help those in need. It's what we do and who we are,”
— John Able, NWLA team director
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is on standby in the Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana area. The Baton Rouge teams prepared for the storm's effects in the Denham Springs and Watson areas.

Pinnacle Search and Rescue's NWLA team Director John Able spent Saturday and Sunday preparing for this winter storm.

The team spent all day Saturday and Sunday preparing their recently-donated chainsaws for the winter storm of February 2021.

They oiled up the chainsaws, fueled them up, and prepared tarps, tractors, fuel, chains, and other emergency supplies they may need to help those in need.

"As with all other natural disasters, we are here to help those in need. It's what we do and who we are," says John Able, NWLA team director.

Cajun Navy Winter Storm Response Duties:

If you're in the affected areas and sustain storm-related damage, the Cajun Navy is here to help.

Some of the tasks that they're able to help with are:

•Removal of downed limbs and trees
•Placing tarps on roofs as needed
•General cleanup

Unfortunately, the team isn't prepared to remove large trees that have fallen on houses, but in typical Pinnacle Search and Rescue fashion, they're here to help in any way that they can.

About Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)

The name Cajun Navy first came about in August of 2005 during the severe flooding that occurred from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and surrounding areas.

During natural disasters and other times of need, governmental agencies can become overwhelmed with their communities' needs. The Cajun Navy is there to help fill that void.

Because they're a volunteer organization and are supported by sponsorships and supporters from the community, they rely on donations to keep them mission-ready and to have the tools to perform their much-needed services.

To learn more about The Cajun Navy and how you can support them, visit their website at https://pinnaclesar.org.

Laurie Bridgers
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)
+1 833-225-8616
laurie@cajunnavy2016.org

Pinnacle SAR (Cajun Navy 2016) Winter Storm Preps

You just read:

The Cajun Navy is Poised to Help Victims of the 2021 Winter Storms

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.