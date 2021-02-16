FAST TRIATHLON LAUNCHES INAUGURAL RACE IN THE US
NEW Racing Concept in the US…become the “Fastest Triathlete” by challenging yourself…stay motivated…stay healthy!ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Triathlon has announced they will be launching its Inaugural race in the US on July 11, 2021, in Atlantic City. “We are excited to introduce athletes in the US to this new racing concept,” said Eduardo Affonso, CEO, and Founder.
The Fast Triathlon format is a bit different than the Sprint Triathlon – it's shorter and faster. To be the “Fastest Triathlete”, you must be resilient, resistant and have a strategy when competing in 3-rounds of...
Swim - 218 yards or 200 meters
Bike - 2.5 miles or 4 kilometers
Run - 0.6 mile or 1 kilometer
"Period of Rest" in between rounds depending on the number of athletes competing
Our main objectives are...
* Introduce new athletes to the sport
* Create entertainment through participation and media exposure due to its unique format
* Athletes can perform in a Fast Triathlon event with less time spent training
* Create a reduced-price option for participating in a triathlon race (Fast Triathlon Experience)
* Develop a unique ‘fast triathlon’ brand throughout the world
* Our #1 objective is maintaining good HEALTH!
Fast Triathlon LLC is not new to racing events…based in Brazil, they have partnered with the 5th
largest TV Network broadcasting a TV Sport Show reaching over 200 million people in 60-countries
during its 15-year history.
GENERAL INFORMATION:
City: Atlantic City, NJ
Location: Bader Field
Date: 07/11/21
Time: 8 am
TYPES OF RACES:
There will be five (5) types of races available...
* Elite
* Adult & Youth
* Kids
* Relay
* Fast Triathlon Experience
AWARDS:
Prize Money - Elite
For the three (3) best classified in the Elite Race (female & male) that complete all three (3) waves:
$2,000 / $1,000 / $500
Fast Triathlon is a USAT Sanctioned event. You will find all the information listed at
www.fasttriathlonusa.com (including the COVID-19 Plan). Register now and SAVE by taking
advantage of Early Bird pricing!
#BORNTOBETOUGH
