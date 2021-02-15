Integral BioSystems LLC CEO Dr. Shikha Barman to be Inducted into Medical and Biological Engineering Elite
The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) has announced the election of Dr. Shikha P. Barman to its College of Fellows
With her induction into AIMBE Dr. Barman becomes part of a very elite group of scientists and engineers”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) has announced the election of Shikha P. Barman, Ph.D., CEO, CTO and, Founder, Integral BioSystems, LLC to its College of Fellows. Dr. Barman was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for outstanding contributions to medical product therapies and diagnostics through biomaterials and drug delivery technology development and unselfish community service.
The College of Fellows is comprised of the top two percent of medical and biological engineers in the country. The most accomplished and distinguished engineering and medical school chairs, research directors, professors, innovators, and successful entrepreneurs comprise the College of Fellows. AIMBE Fellows are regularly recognized for their contributions in teaching, research, and innovation. AIMBE Fellows have been awarded the Nobel Prize, the Presidential Medal of Science and the Presidential Medal of Technology and Innovation and many also are members of the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Medicine, and the National Academy of Sciences.
A formal induction ceremony will be held during AIMBE’s 2021 Annual Event on March 26. Dr. Barman will be inducted along with 174 colleagues who make up the AIMBE Fellow Class of 2021. For more information about the AIMBE Annual Event, please visit www.aimbe.org.
AIMBE’s mission is to recognize excellence in, and advocate for, the fields of medical and biological engineering in order to advance society. Since 1991, AIMBE’s College of Fellows has led the way for technological growth and advancement in the fields of medical and biological engineering. AIMBE Fellows have helped revolutionize medicine and related fields to enhance and extend the lives of people all over the world. They have successfully advocated for public policies that have enabled researchers and business-makers to further the interests of engineers, teachers, scientists, clinical practitioners, and ultimately, patients.
