Artificial Intelligence Used For Personalization And Automation In The Direct Selling Establishments Industry

Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a direct selling business is an emerging trend shaping the direct selling establishments market. AI in direct selling business markets is used to collect and analyze data about the customer, deliver highly intelligent automated customer service, and also to help predict the restocking volume for product inventories. For example, AI helps in personalized email marketing which is helpful for product recommendations and drip campaigns using the past behavioral data of the user. Chatbots are available at all hours and help in generating new leads and assisting customer service. For instance, Ventaforce is an AI-powered direct selling software that simplifies product categorization, lowers the risk of downtimes or failures, and increases savings from operations.

The direct selling establishments market consists of sales goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in non-store retailing of merchandise except e-commerce, mail-order, and vending machine sales. The entities operating in this industry go to the customer’s location rather than the customer coming to them, such as door to door sales. This includes home delivery of the newspaper, home delivery of heating oil, liquefied petroleum (LP) gas, and other fuels, locker meat provisions, frozen food and freezer meal plan providers, coffee-break supplies providers, and bottled water or water softener services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included in TBRC’s direct selling establishments market report.

The global direct selling establishments market size is expected to grow from $168.33 billion in 2020 to $184.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The direct selling establishment market is expected to reach $237.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/department-stores-and-other-general-merchandise-stores-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecommerce-and-other-non-store-retailers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market - By Type (Convenience Stores, Mom And Pop Stores), By Ownership (Retail Chain, Independent Stores), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/convenience-mom-and-pop-stores-market

Vending Machine Operators Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vending-machine-operators-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

