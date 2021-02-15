Senegal: President Calls for Better Industry Communication, Local Content Amendment (By Nzube Nlebedim)

By Nzube Nlebedim, Nigeria Field Editor

H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal has directed (https://bit.ly/3tYWRUe) that information exchange in the oil and gas sector be improved, in order for all participants to be equally well informed. The President made this announcement in a meeting he chaired on 9 February 2021, in which talks were held to assess the state of oil and gas project execution in Senegal.

“We need increased vigilance from the State, especially with regard to the men and women in the public sphere engaged in the execution and monitoring of oil contracts. We must understand that we are there to serve. There is a chain which turns with links, and each link in the chain plays its own important role,” he said.

Additionally, in the meeting, the President called for the local content law to also be applied to the mining sector, and that the National Oil and Gas Institute (INPG) take on the function of issuing certifications.

