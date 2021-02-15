Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senegal: President Calls for Better Industry Communication, Local Content Amendment (By Nzube Nlebedim)

By Nzube Nlebedim, Nigeria Field Editor

H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal has directed (https://bit.ly/3tYWRUe) that information exchange in the oil and gas sector be improved, in order for all participants to be equally well informed. The President made this announcement in a meeting he chaired on 9 February 2021, in which talks were held to assess the state of oil and gas project execution in Senegal.

“We need increased vigilance from the State, especially with regard to the men and women in the public sphere engaged in the execution and monitoring of oil contracts. We must understand that we are there to serve. There is a chain which turns with links, and each link in the chain plays its own important role,” he said.

Additionally, in the meeting, the President called for the local content law to also be applied to the mining sector, and that the National Oil and Gas Institute (INPG) take on the function of issuing certifications.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.

Africa Oil & Power will unite leaders from Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Mauritania and the wider West Africa region with global energy dealmakers, for the first-ever MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 conference and exhibition on October 26-27 in Dakar, Senegal. Find out more about Senegal and the MSGBC’s energy industry and about the event at www.msgbc2021.com and contact International Conference Director Joao Marques directly at joao@afriaoilandpower.com.

