Spend Less Time Searching for Reviews and More Time Playing on a New Online Video Game Hub

Launching of new Gaming Community GamesPlayedDaily.com

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamers have a new place to get the latest news and information about games, consoles, and accessories. GamesPlayedDaily.com is an online community of gamers for gamers.

“Gaming is a way of life,” said Bradley Jones, creator GamesPlayedDaily.com. “We made this community for serious gamers who want to hear advice from others who have a passion for web-based video games. You can’t get more or better information about video games anywhere else.”

GamesPlayedDaily.com offers original articles from staff writers who are experts on the topics they cover. Users will find game reviews, video game trailers and analysis of the newest gadgets designed to make gaming easier. The site even has free game play in the HTML5 online arcade. There is nothing to download.

“Step into the arcade and allow yourself some time away from the monotonous grind of daily life,” said Jones. “Our team is curating an incredible selection of puzzles, first-person shooters, arcade style, kids’ games and more.”

Additionally, GamesPlayedDaily.com offers a platform for gamers to interact with other gamers. By registering for the site, users can share their own tips, advice, and know-how for others to see and use in their video gaming experience. Registration is free and privacy controls are in place to assure a user’s safety and security.

“We’re excited to bring serious gamers this amazing resource,” said Jones. “Because of GamesPlayedDaily.com, gamers will spend less time trying to find information about their favorite topic and more time playing video games.”

