Wild Pansy Releases The Sweetness of Venus on Valentine’s Day

A fun, straight talking history of the clitoris, The Sweetness of Venus is a win for feminism.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sweetness of Venus: A History of the Clitoris by Sarah Chadwick has been released by Wild Pansy, a new imprint of Armin Lear Press.
The book is the product of years of research by first-time author Chadwick who interviewed, and was reviewed by, some of the leading authorities in the field of human sexuality.
The author takes readers on a romp through history, spotlighting misconceptions, fabrications, and discoveries about the clitoris. Relying on sound science, and offering fascinating stories throughout history, Chadwick entertains as vividly as she informs.
In recommending the book for health and women’s history holdings, Diane Donovan, Senior Review, Midwest Book Review, notes, “This lively, engaging tone is unexpected and welcome, allowing non-history readers and those with little background in the subject to engage on a more personal and passionate level.”
Foreword Review’s Ashley Holstrom writes, “A fun, straight talking history of the clitoris, The Sweetness of Venus is a win for feminism.”
Dr. Sunny Rodgers, doctor of human sexuality and clinical sexologist, states, “This book eloquently answers all the questions we’ve wondered about. Chadwick tells the story of the clitoris in an enlightening, amusing, and knowledgeable way.”
About Armin Lear Press (www.arminlear.com)
Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 26 years of publishing experience. Armin Lear imprints are Thousand Acres (fiction) and Wild Pansy (sex and human sexuality). The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association.
TITLE The Sweetness of Venus: A History of the Clitoris
AUTHOR Sarah Chadwick
ISBN 978-1-7362988-3-1 (PB)
978-1-7354650-7-3 (eBook)
PUB DATE February 14, 2021
PUBLISHER Wild Pansy, an imprint of Armin Lear Press
DISTRIBUTION The Wild Pansy edition of THE SWEETNESS OF VENUS is available only in the United States and Canada.
