SC DSS Honors February Employees of the Month

February 11, 2019 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The five most recently selected were: The other winners were: Charles Reese, Information Technology, State Office; Meghan McElveen, Information Technology, Columbia; Kami Arledge, Child Protective Services, Greenville; Lamar Hodges, Economic Services, Columbia; Wanda Joseph, Adult Protective Services, Pee Dee Region; and Michele Cooper, Child Support Services, Florence.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.