In Honor of the Month of Love, Neuroscientist Andrea LaFountain, PhD, has Released Her Insightful New Book ‘Loving God’ Providing Readers with First of its Kind Measurements for Spiritual Growth

/EIN News/ -- WALLINGFORD, Pa., Feb. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During February, many Christians look forward to celebrating love on Valentine’s Day, however, for them to be able to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39), they first need to love God; “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind” (Matthew 22:37), “This is the first and greatest commandment” (Matthew 22:38). But what does loving with the mind look like, how can Christians know if their soul-love is real, and how do they grow in their heart-love? To answer these questions, neuroscientist Andrea LaFountain, PhD, provides practical tools and exercises in her new book “Loving God: A Scriptural and Psychological Guide to Fulfilling the Greatest Commandment,” by breaking down these three very distinct types of love.

“Christians are struggling to define the right metrics for spiritual growth and the popularity of enneagrams has not helped,” said Dr. LaFountain. “Through my studies as a neuroscientist, I have found that enneagrams are useless for Christians. My first of its kind measurements for heart-love, soul-love, and mind-love will help Christians understand the importance of loving God, deepen their love for Him while also supporting them in leaving a life legacy of love.”

Utilizing scripture as the foundation, Dr. LaFountain’s book breaks down the greatest commandment into three constituent parts and uses psychological principles to create applied models for living a life that fully reflects one’s love for God with heart, soul, and mind.

“A MUST-READ for anyone serious about growing in their love of God.” – Pastor Stephen Smickley, Church Leadership Coach

“Dr. LaFountain is well placed to explore and develop the application of psychology to Christian behavior…It is a valuable resource inviting reflection, change and personal development.” – Dr. Michelle People, Clinical Psychologist, St. John of Gods, Dublin, Ireland

Borrowing from Biblical and psychological disciplines, “Loving God” maps the way to fulfilling The Greatest Commandment so that Christians may one day hear “Well Done, my good and faithful servant!” To learn more, please visit www.truth-first-ministry.com.

About the Author

Andrea LaFountain, PhD, is a neuroscientist, strategist, author, and speaker. She is passionate about how truth is defined by the Bible, processed through the cognitive system, and manifested in human behavior. Having received her PhD from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, her academic background has focused on the structure and functioning of the pre-frontal cortex and how this impacts decisions and behavior and one’s life and legacy. Dr. LaFountain’s work applies psychological and cognitive principles to the truth of God’s Word to create practical pathways to sanctification and God’s perfect peace. She believes the Bible comes alive when readers seek to understand it fully with their hearts, souls, and minds. She is the Founder of Truth First, a non-profit group purposed to prosper sanctification in believers and leadership excellence in the church. She writes and speaks on a variety of Christian issues that get to the heart, soul, and mind of the matter. Born in Manchester, England, and raised in Donegal, Ireland, she now lives in Wallingford, Pennsylvania.

