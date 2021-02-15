Celebrate Forty years Off Broadway 1981-2021 while trying to raise money in quarantine for 2021/22
40 years: 1981-2021 Off-Broadway as "organized labor" . or 3 plays in American Phantasmagoria (Lulu Books) for 2021.NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forty for 40 (1981-2021) in 2021.
This year 2021 is the 40th Anniversary of my Off-Broadway debut and The New Stagecraft Company (1981-1995) which was incorporated a year later. We became affiliated with Soho Booking and the Cultural Foundation in our first 5 years. We were invited to appear at the Mitzi Newhouse Theatre at Lincoln Center; Rutgers University in Newark; Irish Arts Center (1985-1991) ; Arts Festival, Lexington, NY; Foundation Theatre, Pemberton, NJ (on tour) 1983-85; Park Theatre (1996-98); Snug Harbor (1989-90) Garibaldi-Meucci Museum; The Great George Festival (1996-2001); Morris Museum/Bickford Theatre (2010-11) Irish-American Historical Society; Paterson Museum; Italian-American Museum; Botto House Museum; and The Williams Center, Rutherford, NJ; John Jay College (2017); SUNY/Brockport; and ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. (2009-2021) among other places.
Most recently, BEYOND THE CURVE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! with Paul Parente, Ellen Lanese, Anthony Spaldo, by Daniel Gabriel with design by Eva Brenner as a Selection and Finalist as our Short Film entry in Paris, FRANCE on 12/21/20.
Perhaps you saw 4 or 40 of my shows or events ? Maybe you read 40 of my Constant Contact pages ? Perhaps you saw or attended our work 40 times ?
Won't you consider a $40- donation for ArtsPR via Fractured Atlas for general operating support in 2021 ?
Or a 40 X 40 = $160- donation for 2021.
ArtsPRunlimited Inc is a sponsored program with http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419
We also want to acknowledge those donors and friends who have been with us from 1981 until today. Highlights of Awards and Grants and Corporate funders from 1986-2021:
Investors Bank (2017-19); The Irish Institute Award (1991) HONESTY IS THE BEST POLICY (1977) by John Maguire; Short Play Festival Award from Samuel French for Paul Parente's TWO & 20 in 1991; NY State Council on the Arts (4 grants) The New York Times Company Foundation (5 Grants), French Cultural Services, HBO Matching Gifts; Axe-Houghton Foundation, Grand Marnier Foundation, Kurt Weill Foundation for Music (1990) , New York State Council on the Arts (1986-91), Short Play Festival, The Actors Fund, First Boston; Con Edison, Macy's; First Chicago; Verizon as some examples from the first 40 years of our work.
1981-2021 is the 40th Anniversary of my debut Off-Broadway when I founded The New Stagecraft Company (1981-1995). Concurrently: Irish Arts Center (1985-1991) Park Theatre (1996-98); The Great George Festival (1996-2001); Morris Museum/Bickford Theatre (2001-11) and now ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. (2011-2021).
Won't you consider a $40- donation for general operating support for 2021 ?
ArtsPRunlimited Inc is a sponsored program with http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419
ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104
Support Indie Writers like Daniel P Quinn on Lulu Books, or Author House in 2021.
Newark, Italy + Me. (Paperback)Exits and Entrances: Producing Off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond: 1981–2006 Cover Image
$19.95 (LULU Books)
Exits and Entrances: Producing Off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond: 1981–2006 (Paperback)
By Daniel P. Quinn
$19.99 (Author House)
organized labor: collected poems Cover Image
By Daniel P. Quinn )Author House)
$13.95
American Phantasmagoria Cover Image
By Daniel P. Quinn (LULU Books)
$45.00
Daniel P Quinn is also preparing a new program for Untapped New York on 2/25/21. He has also had over 200 cyber letters published by The New York Times since Covid-19 while under quarantine. In addition his essays appear on Medium and Word Press on a regular basis as community outreach along with Constant Contact as community outreach by an American writer for Century 21. Several examples are included below.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/23/books/review/billion-dollar-loser-adam-neumann-wework-reeves-wiedeman.html#commentsContainer&permid=109766667:109766667
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/22/opinion/coronavirus-united-states.html#commentsContainer&permid=109747661:109747661
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/24/theater/revivals-broadway.html#commentsContainer&permid=105463423:105463423
On Jerry Herman’s DEAR WORLD:
danielpquinn684, Newark, NJ, Feb. 22
The most poignant and powerful score was Dear World with Angela Lansbury and Milo O’Shea in 1970 on Broadway. The recording and the songs about madness and isolation from Giradoux’s play The Madwoman of Chaillot are still wounding and beautiful today. It should be seen and will be remembered.
daniel p quinn
Blogger in The New York Times (2020/21), AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu 2019); “organized labor “ 2005 (Author House);
Op ed in The Herald News; Article's in Performing Arts Journal; Theatre Journal; Sensations; Audiophile Voice..
Daniel P Quinn is preparing a new program for Untapped New York on 2/25/21.
Feb 5
Teatro Real is seemingly the equivalent of the Brooklyn Academy of Music .
My first “job” was a lengthy 6 week stint at the Brookyln Academy of Music on HAPPY END for the Chelsea Theatre Center. HE was the failed successor to THREEPENNY OPERA and arrived via Yale Rep in Brooklyn. Shirley Knight was the star with Bob Gunton, Joe Grifassi and Tony Azito. It clocked in at about 3 hours with a plot based on the Salvation Army fighting Gangsters in Chicago in the 1920's.
There were grumblings in rehearsals and fights about the text, the star and the director. When the Knight left Joe Grifassi called a friend of his named Meryl Streep to take on the lead. My most memorable event was when I was sent to Philadelphia to pick up a prop or a costume piece. I got there on Amtrak but there was a derailment and I arrived back in Brooklyn late at night after everyone went home.
Feb 4
The New York Times, Your comments have been approved!
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ
Grace and nobility marked the joint careers of Mr. Holbrook, Cicely Tyson, and Cloris Leachman. They all honed their craft working in the Theatre. In recent years, I can barely remember any Broadway actors.
These 3 understood what the theatre meant as they all engaged that metaphysical dimension and us their audience as well.
View your comment
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/02/theater/hal-holbrook-dead.html#commentsContainer&permid=111383514:111383514
Feb 3
Subject: 1981–2021: Edward Bond; Sophocles; SACCO&VANZETTI via ArtsPR in Century 21.
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here