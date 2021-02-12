Statement Spanish

For immediate release: February 12, 2021 (21-037)

Media contact: DOH Communications Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

ALERT: Winter weather closes Clark County mass vaccination site, appointments rescheduled for Tuesday

Due to winter weather safety concerns, the Clark County mass vaccination site will be closed Friday and Saturday. If you have an appointment scheduled for either of these days, you will be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine next week. All appointments have been rescheduled for Tuesday. Staff on site will honor your first dose appointment anytime during operating hours, which are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. February 16.

This closure only impacts the state mass vaccination site in Clark County.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We thank you for your patience and we promise your vaccine is waiting for you.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)