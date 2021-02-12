Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ALERT: Winter weather closes Clark County mass vaccination site, appointments rescheduled for Tuesday

For immediate release: February 12, 2021    (21-037)

Media contact: DOH Communications  Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

Due to winter weather safety concerns, the Clark County mass vaccination site will be closed Friday and Saturday. If you have an appointment scheduled for either of these days, you will be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine next week. All appointments have been rescheduled for Tuesday. Staff on site will honor your first dose appointment anytime during operating hours, which are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. February 16.

This closure only impacts the state mass vaccination site in Clark County.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We thank you for your patience and we promise your vaccine is waiting for you.

