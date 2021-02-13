Race For Change - Who we are - Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Africa's only UCI-registered WorldTour cycling team
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/_wePF9ZQdRQ
New colors, new riders, new name. Find out what's behind Team Qhubeka ASSOS (https://TeamQhubeka.com), united in changing lives with bicycles and driving development of the sport’s most technologically advanced equipment.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Team Qhubeka ASSOS.