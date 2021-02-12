Public School Districts, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, Rule 18 Interim Schools & ESUs

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will be displayed on the NSSRS Validation website if they have the error(s).

New NSSRS Validation Warning 587: Staff Reported With FTE of 1

Warning: staff was reported with an FTE of 1. A fulltime staff member should have an FTE of 100. If 1 is the correct value then you may disregard this warning, otherwise please update the staff in the NSSRS Staff Reporting website.