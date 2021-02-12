Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,797 in the last 365 days.

New NSSRS Validation Warning 587: Staff Reported With FTE of 1

Public School Districts, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, Rule 18 Interim Schools & ESUs

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will be displayed on the NSSRS Validation website if they have the error(s).

New NSSRS Validation Warning 587: Staff Reported With FTE of 1

Warning: staff was reported with an FTE of 1. A fulltime staff member should have an FTE of 100. If 1 is the correct value then you may disregard this warning, otherwise please update the staff in the NSSRS Staff Reporting website.

You just read:

New NSSRS Validation Warning 587: Staff Reported With FTE of 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.