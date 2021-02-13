Transportation Board Approves Two-Year Contract to Repave/Improve State Routes 28 and 431 Near Incline Village

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada State Board of Transportation this week approved a contract for a two-year Nevada Department of Transportation project to repave and enhance nearly 15 miles of State Routes 28 and 431 centered around Incline Village.

Contractor Q&D Construction was selected as contractor for the approximately $35 million, two-year project to repave and improve the mountainous highways which were last fully reconstructed nearly 14 years ago. As many as 10,000 drivers travel the highways every day.

Community members can anticipate intermittent lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays on sections of State Route 28 between Crystal Bay and south of Sand Harbor State Park and on Mt. Rose Highway from Incline Village to the Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit during the 2021 and 2022 summer construction season as the following improvements are made: State Route 28 from Nevada/California border to south of Sand Harbor State Park

Repaving- Four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced from Nevada/California border to Ponderosa Ranch Road in southern Incline Village

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage

Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and driveway accesses will provide additional connectivity, accessibility and safety

An aging timber retaining wall on State Route 28 near Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced with a soil nail wall. Anchor bars and “shotcrete” concrete will create the soil nail wall to help reinforce against age-related settlement

Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) from State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit

Repaving- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced

New Concrete Barrier Rail- select aging roadside concrete barrier rail will be upgraded on multiple segments of the corridor

Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened

NDOT will keep community members updated as construction begins.

Further project information is available at www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.