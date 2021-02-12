Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,840 in the last 365 days.

Person of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1300 Block of T Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the 1300 block of T Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:10 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle while it was running unattended at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered.

 

The person of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Person of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1300 Block of T Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.