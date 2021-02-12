Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2100 Block of 36th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, February 12, 2021, in the 2100 block of 36th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:39 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, on the sidewalk, suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the male to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation at the scene led detectives to a residence at the listed location. After gaining entry to the residence, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 60 year-old Edward Smith, of Southeast, DC.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the adult male, located on the sidewalk, was the suspect in this case. As a result, on Friday, February 12, 2021, 24 year-old Aaron Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation also revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.