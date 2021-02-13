Pro fighter wanted to face insurance fraud charges in Benton County

February 10, 2021

UPDATE: After we published this news release, Bryan Caraway contacted the Benton County Prosecutor's Office to reschedule his arraignment hearing to March 11 in Benton County Superior Court. He is now removed from Kreidler's insurance fraud most wanted.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Bryan Caraway, of Richland, Wash., joined Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted after he failed to appear in Benton County Superior Court to face several felony charges. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 4 and bail is set for $100.

If you have information that may lead to Caraway’s arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Caraway, a professional fighter, was charged with forgery, first-degree attempted theft, filing a false insurance claim and making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title after Kreidler's investigation.

According to the investigation, Caraway reported the theft of a 2015 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle from his property in Richland in December 2018. He bought a policy for it from GEICO on Dec. 21 and filed the claim on Dec. 24. He told GEICO that he bought the vehicle and contents, including helmets, a battery charger and spare tire, for $18,500 and provided a title showing his ex-girlfriend gifted it to him in January 2018. The investigation showed evidence that Caraway forged the title and that the vehicle was not in fact stolen but was owned by and in possession of the ex-girlfriend. Caraway withdrew the claim and GEICO referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU as required by state law.

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud on the insurance commissioner’s website.