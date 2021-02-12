Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fair Housing Act Includes Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Discrimination - Feb. 11, 2021

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued a press release on February 11, 2021 that they will begin enforcing the Fair Housing Act to include protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. 

HUD will also begin to review all claims of discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation received since Jan. 20, 2020.

To read HUD's press release for more information, please click here: HUD Press Release on the Fair Housing Act and Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Discrimination.

Persons who believe they have experienced housing discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 877-8339 (TTY/Relay). Housing discrimination complaints may also be submitted online at hud.gov/fairhousing.

