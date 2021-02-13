When Matt Keezer Thinks COVID-19 Restriction Will End in Travel Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- By the end of 2020, with the increase in vaccination against the coronavirus, prospective travelers are eager to know how the pandemic will continue to affect their plans. This will guide them in having expectations. Here is what Matt Keezer knows.
From 2020 till 2021, the travel industry has been a roller coaster. While vaccination campaigns have begun in the United States and Europe, some countries have still closed their borders to tourists from some other countries. Many countries have closed their borders to travelers from the United Kingdom due to the new strain of the coronavirus from there. The number of people flying in the United States has risen, reaching one million a day during the weekend before Christmas. However, there are still quarantine and testing regulations in many parts of the country.
COVID-19 is responsible for the death of over 2.3 million people worldwide. Even more, it has sickened millions more and had a catastrophic effect on economies around the world. Many industries have been disrupted. However, even among the disrupted industries, the travel industry was much affected with travel bans around the world.
Matt Keezer has noted that past disasters change travel. The security measures adopted after the 9/11 attack are now regarded as normal parts of the travel experience. How exactly the COVID-19 will affect the travel industry over the next decade is not clear. However, some answers have begun to take centerstage. Matt Keezer studied the most pressing questions facing the travel industry and individual travelers and provided the answers to those questions.
Do I Need to Prove That I Have Been Vaccinated for Travel?
In November, Qantas Airlines announced that once they have received the coronavirus vaccine, passengers wishing to fly on the airline will need to prove that they have taken the vaccine. The airline's chief executive, Alan Joyce (Alan Joyce), said that it would be necessary to provide a vaccination certificate. He said: “I think it's common to talk to colleagues from other airlines around the world.” This shows a possible adoption of this step by other airlines. In fact, many airlines are currently testing technologies to simplify the health record process, including mobile health apps (such as CommonPass, ICC AOKpass, and VeriFLY). The technologies are to ensure that passengers can display their health data in a safe and verifiable manner.
It remains unknown whether some kind of universal health form or certificate is required, as this requires the participation of different countries and organizations. However, this has happened before. International vaccination or prevention certificate, commonly known as a yellow card or carte jaune, was originally created by the World Health Organization in the mid-1930s. It is used as a vaccination certificate against diseases such as yellow fever, typhus, and smallpox. Many countries still require certain vaccination certificates when traveling. For travelers who have moved abroad over the years, the possibility of sharing personal health information is not uncommon, as many visas and residence applications require a physical examination.
Today’s applications must address many issues related to carrying health data, including privacy and standardization. Health records may contain sensitive and private information and physical records may increase may create a risk of data leaks. Additionally, image editing tools can be used to falsify such records. In this increasingly globalized world, health documents of travelers may even be written in languages that are not familiar to airport officials.
The Commons Project, the non-profit organization that developed CommonPass, stated that its apps are connected to medical institutions' websites. The app loads completed tests or verifies vaccine records. It limits the amount of private information shared. Others in the industry are taking a similar approach. Individuals and organizations across the travel industry generally ask the government to work together to standardize testing and vaccination requirements. For example, travelers who are vaccinated in the United States should know that their vaccinations and documents are valid in Thailand, and vice versa. This was stated by Brian Chen and Tariro Mzezewa.
Most analysts predict that travel recovery will be driven by leisure travelers wishing to go on vacations or visit family, rather than business travelers. This is because of the health issues and company freezes businesses have experienced. According to the hotel market analysis, data shows that the average office utilization rate across the country is about 24%.
Matt Keezer expects the COVID-19 restrictions in the travel industry to end in the third quarter of 2021. This is also when he predicts that business travel will pick up, with full recovery occurring in 2023. Before business travelers can earnestly resume accumulating points, more ways to use points should be considered.
