Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,898 in the last 365 days.

PA Senate & House Democrats Join PA Legislative Black Caucus to Hold Hearing on Racial & Gender Bias in the Courts

Policy Hearing - Racial & Gender Bias in the Courts

Philadelphia, PA − February 12, 2021 − At the request of PA Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) chair Rep. Donna Bullock (D- Philadelphia), vice-chair Rep. Summer Lee (D- Allegheny), and PLBC members Sen. Anthony H. Williams (D- Delaware/Philadelphia) and Sen. Sharif Street (D- Philadelphia), the Pennsylvania Senate and House Democratic Policy Committees will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss racial and gender bias in the court systems across the state. Members have requested this hearing to build off the continuing efforts of the Philadelphia City Council and Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson to work toward justice in the Philadelphia court system.  This joint policy hearing will examine racial and gender bias experienced or observed by groups who interact with the court system including judges, lawyers, staff, advocates, and the public.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery), and the House Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D- Erie).

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021, at 10 a.m.  It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###

You just read:

PA Senate & House Democrats Join PA Legislative Black Caucus to Hold Hearing on Racial & Gender Bias in the Courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.