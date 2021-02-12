PA Senate & House Democrats Join PA Legislative Black Caucus to Hold Hearing on Racial & Gender Bias in the Courts

Philadelphia, PA − February 12, 2021 − At the request of PA Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) chair Rep. Donna Bullock (D- Philadelphia), vice-chair Rep. Summer Lee (D- Allegheny), and PLBC members Sen. Anthony H. Williams (D- Delaware/Philadelphia) and Sen. Sharif Street (D- Philadelphia), the Pennsylvania Senate and House Democratic Policy Committees will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss racial and gender bias in the court systems across the state. Members have requested this hearing to build off the continuing efforts of the Philadelphia City Council and Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson to work toward justice in the Philadelphia court system. This joint policy hearing will examine racial and gender bias experienced or observed by groups who interact with the court system including judges, lawyers, staff, advocates, and the public.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery), and the House Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D- Erie).

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

