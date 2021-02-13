PECO to Restrict Route 340 (Kings Highway) Weekdays for Utility Improvement in Chester County

02/11/2021

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning a single lane closure with flagging on Route 340 (Kings Highway) between Route 10 (Octorara Trail) and Route 82 (Manor Road) in West Caln and Valley townships and the City of Coatesville, Chester County, beginning Tuesday, February 16, for pole replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Thursday, March 25.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

