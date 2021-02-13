For Immediate Release:

February 11, 2021

New York State Department of State Buffalo Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.m..

Members of the New York State Department of State Buffalo Regional Board of Review will meet on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Buffalo Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

To Join:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: Brian.Tollisen@dos.ny.gov or 518-764-3132.

