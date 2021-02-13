A Valentines’ Day to Remember: United People Global to announce 500+ UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2021
500+ candidates from 100+ countries are chosen for the UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2021. RSVP: https://www.upglive.org/shapetheworld-rsvp.
With #UPGSustainability Leadership it is a blessing to be among the people and the organisations that are coming together as part of the acceleration that the world needs”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, 14 February 2021, United People Global will host a global online event to announce the 500+ candidates from 100+ countries for the UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2021. The chosen candidates, young leaders (18 to 35 years) from over 100 countries, will receive a two month online training on how to become warriors for positive citizen leadership and by the end of the program, 60 will be selected for an additional one week training on Hurricane Island (USA) with all costs covered. This initiative has been made possible, thanks to the generosity and engagement of philanthropists, companies, non-profits and other key collaborators. And so it is fitting that the announcement is also made on a day that is synonymous with love. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
— Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global
From October to December 2020, United People Global received over 4,300 applications from young leaders from 151 different countries and territories. The Top 3 countries with the most applicants were Nigeria, Brazil and Afghanistan and over 100 countries will be represented in the final selection. The evaluation process reviewed every single application to select the most diverse and impactful candidates, and the announcement of the selected candidates will take place online on 14 February 2021 at 4pm CET (Geneva time). For the first time, this announcement is open to attendance by the general public on a first come, first served basis. The event features voices from around the world. And there are gifts and other benefits that will be given to out to ensure that everyone has the chance to win something this Valentine’s Day. Please RSVP to be part of this special moment: https://www.upglive.org/shapetheworld-rsvp.
UPG Sustainability Leadership mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. With a decade to go to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that encourages and enables citizens at all levels to take positive action in their communities. The training is delivered in close collaboration with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership (USA).
“With #UPGSustainability Leadership it is a blessing to be among the people and the organisations that are coming together as part of the acceleration that the world needs,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.
UPG believes that sustainability includes both the typical “green” issues such as planting trees, recycling waste, managing energy, protecting the oceans, and that it also includes other issues that have been central to our societies for a long time such as: education, health, jobs, gender equality, sustainable consumption, sustainable production and more.
The broad participation in the application process is mirrored by a similarly broad approach in the development of the program, with institutions, experts and collaborators from across the world working on the training that awaits the Class of 2021. This training is completely free of charge for the selected candidates and each candidate commits to do two things: 1) Execute a project in their community, that is related to at least one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and 2) Host a mini-training session to raise awareness in their community about positive citizen leadership on sustainability.
By training 500 new UPG Sustainability Leaders, the program aims to directly impact over 20,000 people in communities worldwide in the following year through mini-trainings and projects.
The fruits from the UPG Sustainability Leadership alumni network: the Class of 2019 included 60 UPG Sustainability Leaders and they have delivered great impact. After being trained - by UPG and The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership - the Class of 2019 went on to train over 6,000 citizens and to launch projects in their communities.
"Becoming a UPG Sustainability Leader is being recognised and certified as an agent for change in your community and the world. The participants have a unique experience of learning, presenting and collaborating with incredible people from all over the world, and this brings whole new possibilities to their projects. Once inside the program the leader joins a network with over 1,500 people who want to make the world a better place." said Rodrigo Nunes, UPG Sustainability Leader 2019 (Brazil) and Project Leader of UPG Sustainability Leadership.
“I started some beautiful activities with some of the students from a partner school here. We had the presentation of the projects of the children who had different themes about environmental protection and built models from recyclable objects.” Elena Taurus, UPG Sustainability Leader 2019 (Romania).
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. We believe that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
