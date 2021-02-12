Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,997 in the last 365 days.

Precautionary Boil Water Notice Lifted for a Portion of the City of Newport Water System

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) notified the City of Newport Water System today that the precautionary boil water notice issued to its customers can be lifted for all customers except 12 customers on Warner Street between Gould Street and Bay View Avenue. This is the immediate area where a water main break occurred. The water system is contacting these customers directly.

The City of Newport repaired the water main break, temporarily increased chlorine in the system (within safe levels), flushed the water mains, and collected bacteria samples that showed the absence of bacteria.

For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found at the instruction links below. Information is also linked below for food establishments, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities.

Customers with questions should contact Newport Water Division at 401-845-5600.

You just read:

Precautionary Boil Water Notice Lifted for a Portion of the City of Newport Water System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.