Precautionary Boil Water Notice Lifted for a Portion of the City of Newport Water System

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) notified the City of Newport Water System today that the precautionary boil water notice issued to its customers can be lifted for all customers except 12 customers on Warner Street between Gould Street and Bay View Avenue. This is the immediate area where a water main break occurred. The water system is contacting these customers directly.

The City of Newport repaired the water main break, temporarily increased chlorine in the system (within safe levels), flushed the water mains, and collected bacteria samples that showed the absence of bacteria.

For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found at the instruction links below. Information is also linked below for food establishments, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities.

Customers with questions should contact Newport Water Division at 401-845-5600.