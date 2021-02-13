DWPS Marbella Chosen As Sole Agents For Sweden´s Pax Fans And Warmers In Spain

David Wood and DWPS Construction based in Marbella are excited to have been appointed sole agents in Spain for Pax Sweden´s elegant and efficient range of extraction fans and towel warmers for both retail and wholesale customers.

/EIN News/ -- San pedro de Alcantara, Spain , Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DWPS, founded by David Wood, specialises in high-end construction and property refurbishments in the Marbella and Estepona areas, as well as the installation and distribution of Pax Sweden´s Intelligent Ice & Norte extraction fans and their range of towel warmers in Spain.

Clients are predominantly from the north of Europe, especially from Sweden and the Scandinavian countries, as well as from David´s native UK, who are looking to build, refurbish, repair or maintain a first or second home in Spain.

Whilst Spain, especially Marbella and the Costa del Sol, has one of the most sought-after climates in the world, there are times, even in the summer, when doors and windows are closed and good ventilation is crucial.

With a degree in engineering, David Wood, the owner of DWPS, recognised immediately that the Pax product range of ventilation and extraction fans and towel warmers from Sweden offered a level of elegance, efficiency and reliability that he could confidently recommend to clients.

As David points out, “The majority of DWPS clients are from referrals, so a reputation for delivering quality work on time and on budget and attention to detail is crucial to the long-term success of the business. The building materials and products we use need to meet our clients´ expectations and stand the test of time”.

DWPS is privileged to have been authorised to offer the Swedish Pax range of products in Spain and can serve both retail customers who wish to install the units themselves and on a wholesale basis to building companies who wish to use them in their own construction. The company also uses the products within its own projects.

Pax fans and towel heaters can be delivered throughout Spain and are perfectly suitable for both contemporary properties as well as the more traditional Andalusian style.

Pax Sweden has been producing fans for over 40 years and is a household name in a country where good ventilation and heating in homes and offices is crucial, and quality, efficiency and reliability are paramount.

The current product range in Spain focuses on two main lines: the Pax range of extraction fans and its range of towel warmers; however, DWPS can supply the full range of Pax products which also include a range of oil-filled radiators, duct fans and accessories.

Both the extractor fans and towel warmers are intended to be used throughout the house, not only in bathrooms and kitchens, so particular attention has been paid to ensure a stylish design that will complement any property; however, it is at the engineering and technological level that the fans can be fully appreciated. With features such as humidity sensors that activate the fans when needed, virtually silent running at 17-20fb (A) 3m and a consumption of only 4 watts and a separate 12V input, they are extremely energy-efficient. The fans are also extremely effective with 110 m3 / h free blowing. The Pax Norte fans are available in both white and matte black. So confident is the company in the quality that a five-year warranty is offered.

In addition, the towel warmers and heaters have no visible wiring and can be configured at different power levels so that the warmer only runs when it is needed. They come in a variety of designs and colours including Mandolin, Saz, Lyra, Tamburin, Climb, Limbo, Flex I, Flex U, Velvet, Viola, Jazz-i, Blues-i, Salsa, Samba, Tango, Mambo, TR-i, TR and Foxtrot.

The extractor fans and towel radiator warmers are also designed to complement each other; for example, when using the Pax Momento II timer and app, the towel warmer will switch on automatically when the fan’s humidity sensor detects an increase in humidity such as when someone has a shower or when the kitchen is being used.

Furthermore, the fans can be used to manage heating and cooling within the entire house by drawing hot or cold air from one room to another as needed, thus improving the overall efficiency of the heating or air-conditioning.

Click here for more information on Sweden´s Pax ventilation fans and Pax towel warmers in Spain.

All of the Pax products can be connected and managed via wi-fi from an app on a mobile phone.

In addition to the retail and wholesale offerings of the Pax ventilation and extraction fans and towel warmers, DWPS is a well-established building company focusing on construction and refurbishment in the Marbella and Estepona area for the past six years. The company is equally at home quoting on projects that focus on a Scandinavian contemporary design with large open kitchens, plenty of light and simple, elegant lines as well as the more traditional Andalusian-style projects.

Click here to view a sample of DWPS building projects in the Marbella area.

Project size is not important and can be a new-build, the complete refurbishment of an existing apartment or villa or a simple bathroom renovation.

In fact, the company offers a complete range of general building services including electrical, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchens, tiling, air-conditioning, painting, decorating, garden landscaping, swimming pools, pergolas and roofing.

DWPS can be involved right from the start, creating ideas for the project and drawing up architectural plans or using existing plans that are already available.

For more information on obtaining Sweden´s Pax ventilation fans and towel warmers in Spain as an end user or on a wholesale basis, or for a quote from experienced builders on any building work, small or large, between Marbella and Estepona, please contact David Wood at DWPS Construction.

Contact Info:

Name: David Wood

Email: Send Email

Organization: DWPS Construction

Address: Calle 7C, Casa 4 Guadalmina Plaza. Guadalmina Baja, San pedro de Alcantara, Andalucía 29678, Spain

Phone: +34-667-33-88-92

Website: https://dwpsconstruction.com/





