Lara Photography Named Top 10 Photographers in the World

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Collins Photographer Sean Lara has been named one of the top ten artistic wedding photographers in the world.

Each year, the Wedding Photojournalist Association “Artistic Guild” announces its rankings of the top wedding photographers in the world and Lara made it in at number seven internationally, and number two nationally. This award is given to those photographers that score the most points with judges in their yearly competitions. The more creative the photograph, the more points it's awarded.

“This is truly an incredible honor and I’m extremely humbled to receive this award,” Lara said. “To be recognized amongst some of the most creative photographers in the world is mind-blowing. I’ve worked so hard to provide my clients with an amazing experience and this validates all of the dedication I’ve put into my craft.”

Lara’s style can best be described as “environmental portraiture”. He incorporates surrounding landscape features in his home state of Colorado to help add to the story of where a wedding couple is getting married as well as to create more visually appealing images. Taking an unobtrusive, photojournalist approach, he also captures his events as candidly as possible so the photographs feel natural and un-posed.

He is primarily a wedding and engagement photographer but also offers family photography, business headshots, and product photography. Additionally, he provides services as a Denver Wedding Photographer traveling through the entire region and state of Colorado. His portfolio can be viewed at https://seanlara.com.


sean@seanlara.com
970 999 4093

