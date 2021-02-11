Lawyers threaten to sue California State Bar over facial recognition technology

As the coronavirus pandemic ushers facial recognition technology even more swiftly from science fiction into everyday life, a test used to certify lawyers has become a flash point, with critics saying the software used for remote testing is discriminatory.
