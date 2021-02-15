Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 82 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,918 in the last 365 days.

The Internet’s Premier Resource On Off Brand Products Now Offers Personal Finance Content

Off Brand Guy

Christopher Bach’s website about saving money on the little things through the detailed analysis of off brand products, now includes personal finance content.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saving money is about good habits. Small, simple, and repeatable habits. One route to getting ahead financially is to save money on the little purchases in life that are made every week. Once an off brand product has been proven and integrated into one’s shopping routine, it brings easy and instinctive savings every day moving forward. This boring but impactful notion is what lead to the original creation off the Off Brand Guy.

As of February 2021, the blog took its first step into the personal finance space covering the Reddit Gamestop stock mania. The content developers plan to continue covering relevant current events and personal finance topics. At the end of the day, all of this wisdom comes together in the effort to save money and live a good life.

Visit our website at offbrandguy.com

Twitter @theoffbrandguy

For more information contact Christopher Bach at theoffbrandguy@gmail.com.

Christopher Bach is an author, thought leader, and product review expert. He writes, develops content, and runs Offbrandguy.com. The internet’s premier resource on saving money with off brand products.

Christopher Bach
Off Brand Guy
+1 206-319-0055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The Internet’s Premier Resource On Off Brand Products Now Offers Personal Finance Content

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.