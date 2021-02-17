PreemployementDirectory.com adds New ‘Employment Screening Advice for Employers’ section to Industry Information Portal
PreemploymentDirectory.com, the #1 background screening information portal, adds ‘Employment Screening Advice for Employers’ section to help educate employers.
Our goal is to provide top thought leadership and expert content to employers to help them hire the best talent so that they can win in the marketplace.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new ‘Employment Screening Advice for Employers’ section will include expert content by W. Barry Nixon, a widely recognized expert on background screening, co-author of Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective, founder of PreemploymentDirectory.com, and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security’ award by Security Magazine. In addition, the new section will include Guest Post from the top experts in background screening such as Les Rosen, Founder and CEO, ESR Check and Elizabeth Fitzell, Managing Director APAC at Sterling RISQ.
According to W. Barry Nixon, Founder of PreemploymentDirectory.com, “Our goal is to provide top thought leadership and expert content to employers who have an increasing need, due to talent shortages, to stay on top of what is happening in talent management and assessment. Hiring the best talent is a never-ending challenge for employers and those that excel in this area will be winners in the marketplace.”
You can access the ‘Employment Screening Advice for Employers’ section at http://bit.ly/2XMe5Wf
Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-770-5264 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, U.S.& International Resource Centers, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. The web site also includes a Background Screening Publications Center which houses many of our publications: The Background Buzz, The Global Background Screener, In Search of Excellence in Background Screening: Best Practice Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms, Women Leaders Thriving in the Background Screening Industry to name a few.
