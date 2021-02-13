Texas House of Representatives Releases Committee Assignments

by: Rep. Shine, Hugh

02/08/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – The Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan (Beaumont), announced committee assignments last Thursday, February 4th. State Representative Hugh D. Shine (Temple) was named to serve on the House Committee on Ways & Means, and will continue to serve as a member of the Business & Industry Committee.

“I have a lot of property tax legislation that I’ve been working on for the last four years,” Shine said. “This is going to be a great opportunity to try to move some of that forward. The speaker’s office has already contacted me today about getting with their property tax person to look at the legislation I have filed to see how soon we can get some of that (scheduled) for hearings"

Shine -- who is ranked 44th out of 150 legislators for seniority -- will serve on key committees that influence fiscal, economic, tax and manufacturing issues.

The House Committee on Business & Industry will focus on manufacturing, wages, and the regulation of businesses and is chaired by Representative Chris Turner (Tarrant). The House Committee on Ways & Means focuses on state revenue, local government tax and taxation issues and is chaired by Representative Morgan Meyer (Dallas). Shine has filed over 20 bills this session, more than half of which are related to property taxes and other taxation issues.

Shine has previous experience on both committees, having served the last two sessions on Business & Industry, and the 85th legislative session as Vice-Chair. Representative Shine also served on Ways & Means in previous sessions. Shine has a long history working on issues related to Business and Industry, having served as Vice-Chair for the House Committee on Labor and Employment Relations, Judiciary, and Corrections in his previous terms from 1986-1991.

"I appreciate the Speakers appointment to Ways & Means and allowing me to continue my work in Business & Industry," Shine said. "I'm looking forward to working with Chairman Meyer and Chairman Turner. Both of these Committees have a great impact on taxation and job growth. It is an honor to serve on committees that will have a lasting impact on Bell County and Texas".

Representative Shine is honored to serve on Business & Industry where he received a Seniority appointment, along with Ways & Means where he can continue his previous work with the Speaker's appointment.

Media Contact: Charlotte E. Blakemore; Charlotte.Blakemore@house.texas.gov

