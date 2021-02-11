Roane County Men Indicted, Charged in TBI Insurance Fraud Case

HARRIMAN – Two men have been indicted following an investigation by Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an allegation of insurance fraud.

In October, at the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI Agents began investigating a 2019 report, submitted to an insurance company, of a stolen off-road vehicle. During the investigation, Agents determined the owner, Rodney Lowery (DOB 3-10-79) , falsely reported the theft. The investigation further identified Danny Gouge, Jr. (DOB 3-31-81) as an individual who falsified a bill of sale for the vehicle to support the scheme.

On Tuesday, the Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Gouge (LEFT BELOW) with one count of Insurance Fraud, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud, and one count of Forgery. The Grand Jury returned indictments for Lowery, charging him with one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud. Authorities arrested both men on Wednesday and booked each of them into the Roane County Jail on $10,000 bond.