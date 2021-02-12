Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,930 in the last 365 days.

Washington State Community College Moves Surplus Sales Online to GovDeals Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington State Community College (WSCC) in Marietta, OH has selected GovDeals, an online auction platform, to offer their surplus property for sale to the public. WSCC joins over 14,000 government agencies and educational institutions who use GovDeals to auction surplus items in over 600 categories to more than 1 million registered bidders in a safe and effective manner to maximize value for taxpayers.

The current WSCC sale features more than 400 items across multiple categories, including office furniture, school equipment, industrial equipment, machinery, and more. The items will be available for the public to place bids in multiple auction blocks during a three-week period. Some featured auctions include:

All interested parties can view and bid on Washington State Community College’s current auctions starting Tuesday, February 16. New blocks will be introduced weekly through mid-March.

“We are looking forward to offering our assets to a much broader audience,” Brandon Herb, Director of Facilities for WSCC said. “By choosing to sell with GovDeals, the auction process has been simplified, saving the college both time and money.”

In order to bid, all interested parties must first create an account and complete the registration form to register to bid. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.


Media Contact:
Angela Jones
GovDeals
(334)-301-7823
ajones@govdeals.com

Brandon Herb
Washington State Community College, OH
(740) 885-5623
bherb@wscc.edu

Primary Logo

You just read:

Washington State Community College Moves Surplus Sales Online to GovDeals Marketplace

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.