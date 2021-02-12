Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,923 in the last 365 days.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Today Announced that Its Board of Directors has Elected Hale Harrison as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, MD, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire﻿ – Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Hale Harrison as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.    

Mr. Harrison joined the Company’s Board of Directors in October 1995 and the Bank’s Board of Directors in 1975.  He owns and operates Harrison Group Resort Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland. Mr. Harrison is a former Councilman and Secretary for the Town of Ocean City, and former Chairman of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission.  He is also a past Chairman and member of the Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees of Atlantic General Hospital.

In addition to serving as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank, Mr. Harrison is Chair of the Bank’s Executive Compensation Committee and a member of its Governance Committee. 

“As the Bank continues to grow, it is important that our Board composition and corporate governance initiatives align with the community banking industry and stockholder expectations.  Mr. Harrison understands the community banking business and is highly respected by his Board colleagues and our bank employees.  He is perfectly suited for this important leadership role,” said Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer. 

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. 

Contact

Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Today Announced that Its Board of Directors has Elected Hale Harrison as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.