Governor Ron DeSantis Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Charlotte County

Port Charlotte, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the establishment of a COVID-19 vaccination site in the community of Kings Gate in Charlotte County.

The three-day site began operating today and will administer 1,000 vaccines per day through Saturday, February 13, for a total of 3,000 vaccines for Florida seniors in this community.

This drive-thru site will open at 9:00AM each day. Appointments for pre-registered seniors have already been filled through the community of Kings Gate.

In addition to this vaccination site, the Governor has directed the Department of Health and the Division of Emergency Management to coordinate with the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs to identify veterans of World War II and the Korean War who are unable to travel to receive a vaccine. The Governor will continue to expand this program furthering greater accessibility to the vaccine for those who have fought hard to protect our great nation.

