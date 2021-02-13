Harlem Network News Salutes Cicely Tyson in a Four Part Series special on her lifetime achievements

Queen Cicely L Tyson Cicely L Tyson Cicely L Tyson remembered at he Apollo Apollo

Harlem Network News part one of the Cicely Tyson Series features The Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts in East Orange, New Jersey

Oprah Winfrey's response to the death of Cicely Tyson was. "Her Life so Fully Lived is a Testimony to Greatness". Tyler Perry reflected on Cicely Tyson, " She was the Grandmother I never had"” — Tyler Perry O Winfrey