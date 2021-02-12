Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Issues of cooperation with Republic of Belarus reviewed

A working meeting between Alexey Miller Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, took place today in St. Petersburg.

It was noted at the meeting that Gazprom, as usual, is reliably providing Belarusian consumers with the required amounts of gas amid peak winter demand.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the gas sector in the medium term.

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are effective until the end of 2021.

 

