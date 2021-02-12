Opus Art Projects - International Art Consultants Begin a String of Public Art Proposals
Opus Art Projects, Newly Launched Art Consultancy, Experiences Rapid Pandemic Growth
Starting our art consulting company in the middle of a pandemic was a gamble, we had pretty low expectations, but it has been non-stop!”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opus Art Projects - International Art Consultants Begin a String of Public Art Proposals!
— Laura Wood
Opus Art Projects, an art consulting agency based in Toronto, Canada, has recently submitted designs for several public art proposals. Opus was short-lised for their proposal, a metal swan design, for the Regal Road Bridge in Burlington, Ontario, they have submitted a 12' tall steel outdoor sculpture proposal for the Century Street Parkette for the City of Hamilton, Ontario, and they are currently in talks to install a temporary art installation in the Beaches neighbourhood of Toronto for their upcoming Luminosity art happening.
"Starting our art consulting company in the middle of a pandemic was a gamble, we had pretty low expectations, but it has been non-stop! We have been asked to bid on a number of consulting projects, are currently in the middle of The Hazelton Hotel's art refresh, and now with our entry into the public art arena, we are continually busy!" - Laura Wood
Opus Art Projects plans to continue building out their art consulting portfolio with Opus-designed public artworks. To follow along on their art journey, you can visit the Opus Art Projects blog at https://opusartprojects.com/blogs/stories and find them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @opusartprojects.
Opus Art Projects is an art consulting agency founded in August 2020, during the world-wide pandemic. It is a collaboration of two talented art consultants, Dawn Tyrrell and Laura Wood. Opus specializes in art consulting for bespoke hospitality, residential and commercial projects. Ms. Wood and Ms. Tyrrell have led and contributed to several great hotel art collections, including Four Seasons Hotel, Toronto, St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai, and Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Beijing. Based in Toronto, Canada, Opus art Projects thoughtfully tailors exceptional fine art collections to discerning clients globally.
www.OpusArtProjects.com
Dawn Tyrrell
Opus Art Projects
