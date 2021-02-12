Jitterbit's George Gallegos Joins More Than 1,600 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

/EIN News/ -- Company Launches Initiatives To Promote Workplace Diversity and Inclusion



ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced it has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As one of more than 1,600 CEOs that have come together, Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos is committing himself and Jitterbit to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, Jitterbit pledges to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 1,600 signatories has already shared more than 1,200 best-known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com .

“Over the past year we have learned that no matter what underlying challenges exist, including a global pandemic, diversity and inclusion remain difficult issues to navigate,” said Gallegos. "I am excited to be part of a team that is proactively committed to fostering a workplace where employees can freely and openly discuss challenges, present opportunities and share perspectives around diversity and inclusion."

Organizations that join the pledge take a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce not only facilitates better camaraderie and community but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed said diversity is a key component to fostering innovation. CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ cultivates a new ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

Jitterbit provides workplace programs including " Women of Jitterbit " and "Culture Committee," and also requires all employees to complete Diversity, Inclusion and Sensitivity training as part of our effort to tackle this critical societal issue.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally. The CEOAction.com website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. It showcases real-life examples of open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. With more than 1,200 best-known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from and sharing actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,600 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction .