Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Sweet and Spicy Barbecue Sauce has Arrived by the Bottle

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next month, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is set to exclusively launch their much anticipated Sweet and Spicy Barbecue Sauce by the bottle in Walmart stores across the U.S.

The trio of flavors exclusively sold in Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurants, will soon be available in over 2,000 Walmart stores and online on Barbecueathome.dickeys.com.

“We know fans have been waiting a long time for this as everyone at the table has their own favorite barbecue sauce,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Original, Sweet or Spicy, whichever way you like it you can now pile it high to make it extra saucy or switch it up at home by incorporating any of our family-secret sauces into your own recipes.”

Dickey’s partnership with Walmart dates back to 2016, when the 80-year-old barbecue restaurant joint introduced its lineup of famous proprietary kielbasa sausages in more than a thousand Walmart grocery stores. Now, an array of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit grocery products such as barbecue beans, sauce, and sausages are sold in-stores and online with the Arkansas-based retailer.

“Walmart is an incredible partner, and we’re honored to be exclusively launching our Original, Sweet and Spicy Barbecue Sauces by the bottle with a brand that shares many of our same values of bringing folks delicious, quality products at an affordable price,” said Dickey.

Dickey’s offers a wide collection of beans, sausages, spices, rubs, sauces, and hardwood pellets online for the everyday Pit Master to enjoy at home. Barbecue fans can also visit barbecueathome.dickeys.com to find various recipes, including Texas Hot Smoked Wings, Pulled Pork Elotes, Smoked Potato Salad, Mexican Smoked Chocolate Pancakes, Salted Coffee Brisket with Barbecue Onions, and more.

To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram. Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

