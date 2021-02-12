Blink Owned EV Charging Stations Deployed at Busy Giralda Place Mixed-Use Development in Coral Gables

/EIN News/ -- EV Charging Stations Available to Residents and Visitors at the Live-Work-Play Property in the heart of Coral Gables’ Famed Miracle Mile Shopping District



Miami Beach, Fla, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced it will install its IQ 200 EV charging stations at Giralda Place – a mixed-use project, combining 33 luxury residences, ground-floor retail and office space – in Coral Gables, Florida. The Blink-owned charging stations are for use by residents, visitors, and tenants of Giralda Place, as well as frequenters of neighboring Miracle Mile, the area’s popular shopping and dining district.

“With this deployment, we continue to expand our network of stations across Florida where EV drivers prefer the convenience of charging at home,” commented Brendan Jones Chief Operations Officer of Blink. “This install is also special because of the building’s setting within an upscale and trendy Miami neighborhood. It’s truly a go-to destination, and now with Blink EV charging stations at Giralda Place, residents and visitors will be able to charge while enjoying the offerings of downtown Coral Gables and Miracle Mile.”

Giralda Place Head of Operations, Victor Chavez, stated, “Blink EV charging stations complement the premium amenity offerings at Giralda Place. In addition to private resident programming, curated street-level retail, and proximity to daily lifestyle conveniences, Blink’s EV charging stations allow us to cater to the growing EV driving segment. With our central location, just steps from Miracle Mile and the pedestrian promenade Giralda Plaza, the publicly available EV chargers are easily accessible to everyone in the community. We are excited to be part of the movement that is transforming this amenity into a necessity.”

The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the most powerful Level 2 AC charging stations on the market, capable of 19.2 kW of power output. As electric car batteries and onboard chargers improve, Giralda Place can seamlessly upgrade the electrical wiring to provide 100 amp and 19.2 kW output.

This deployment at Giralda Place is indicative of a larger trend among South Florida’s luxury residential market. Upscale buildings, developers, and property managers turn to Blink Charging as the preferred level chargers for their locations. Giralda Place joins additional notable developments in South Florida, including Brickell Flatiron, Porsche Design Tower, Sapphire Condos, and Wynwood25, among many others.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

About Giralda Place

Giralda Place is a defining, mixed-use project in the heart of downtown Coral Gables, Florida. The building is located at 255 – 275 Giralda Avenue, offering 33 modern residences, as well as 57,000 square feet of ‘Class A’ office space, and 13,390 square feet of ground-floor retail. Giralda Place is designed by John Fullerton of Fullerton Group Architects in the classic Mediterranean style that is synonymous with Coral Gables, with interiors by B+G Design Inc. The luxury residences are a fusion of functionality and contemporary style, with a variety of spacious floor plans. The project is developed by Heidi Eckes-Chantré, who has successfully funded and developed real estate ventures in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Working alongside Eckes-Chantré on the development team are co-developers Kim Tabet and Christopher Brown. Exclusive sales and marketing for the project are by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, visit www.giraldaplace.com or call 305-445-1662.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.