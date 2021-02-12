Global BCL2 B Cell Lymphoma 2 Inhibitors Drug Therapeutics Market Sales Size Outlook Report 2025

Global BCL-2 Inhibitors Market To Reach US$ 4 Billion By 2025 Says Kuick Research

Global BCL-2 Inhibitors Market Opportunity: >US$ 4 Billion by 2025

Insight on Market Indicators & Approved Drugs Sales Data

Global BCL-2 Inhibitors Market Absolute Growth: >300% ( 97% CAGR, 2018 - 2020)

Comprehensive Information On Ongoing Clinical Trials

Global BCL-2 inhibitors Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Venetoclax Is The First Approved Drug Belonging To The Class Of BCL2 Inhibitor

The BCL2 inhibitors are emerging as a novel therapeutic agent for the management of cancer and expected to hold a major share in the future cancer drug market. As proteins and genes of BCL2 family are over-expressed in several cancers, the BCL2 targeting approach can open multiple opportunities and avenues for pharmaceutical, biotechnological and life science industries due to vast diversity in the inhibitory mechanism. After the success of single commercially available BCL2 inhibitor drug, it is expected that BCL2 inhibitors will transform the currently implemented cancer treatment strategies and approval of other products of this category will boost the overall cancer market.

Currently, Venclexta is the only approved BCL2 inhibitor available in the market for treating acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It is expected that Venclexta will get approval for the management of several other cancers including ALL, CLL, multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma etc. in upcoming years, which will trigger the market size of BCL2 inhibitors and take it to the next level. Along with this, several new candidates of BCL2 inhibitor class are also under clinical stage of development, which will further broaden the therapeutic potential of this segment to other indications including breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, melanoma, thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer etc. as BCL2 proteins are highly expressed in these cancers.

The success of Venclexta leads to the intense research and development in BCL2 inhibitors sector and several new candidates of this category entered the clinical pipeline within a short period of time. The leading pharmaceutical giants including Roche Novartis, Amgen, AbbVie etc. are working to develop novel BCL2 inhibitors and several collaborations are expected in near further to speed-up the drug development procedure. The investigational products including AZD4320, S65487, APG—2575, S55746, LP-108 and BGB 11417 etc. will probably get approval by year 2025 which will boost the growth of this therapeutic segment.

In future, it is also expected that the BCL2 inhibitors will emerge as novel component of combinational therapy segment. The preliminary results of various trials are suggesting that the BCL2 inhibitors have huge potential in overcoming the resistance developed by the cancer cells against other conventional anti-cancer drugs. The BCL2 inhibitors can be used along with monoclonal antibodies, antimetabolites, alkylating agent, SERDs, Hormonal anticancer drugs, PI3K inhibitors and many other cancer targeting therapies. Therefore, BCL2 inhibitors have potential to lead the combinational cancer drug market segment as it is compatible with most of the available cancer therapeutics.

Table of Content

1. Introduction to B Cell Lymphoma-2 (BCL2) Inhibitors

1.1 Overview

1.2 Evolution of BCL2 Inhibitors

2. BCL2 Inhibitors - Mechanism of Action

3. Role of BCL2 Inhibitors in Cancer Management

4. BCL2 Inhibitors in Hematological Cancers

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact of BCL2 Inhibitors by Type of Hematological Cancer

4.2.1 BCL2 Inhibitors for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) & Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

4.2.2 BCL2 Inhibitors in Acute Lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) & Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

4.2.3 BCL2 Inhibitors in Lymphoma & Multiple Myeloma

4.3 Ongoing Research & Development

4.3.1 AZD4320

4.3.2 S65487 (VOB560)

4.3.3 APG-2575

4.3.4 S55746 (BCL 201)

4.3.5 LP-108

4.3.6 BGB-11417

5. BCL2 Inhibitors in Lung Cancers

5.1 Potential of BCL2 Inhibitors as Lung Cancer Therapeutics

5.2 Current Research & Advancements

5.2.1 Venetoclax

5.2.2 Navitoclax

5.2.3 APG-1252

5.2.4 AT-101

6. BCL2 Inhibitors in Other Cancers

6.1 Role of BCL2 Inhibitors in Breast Cancer

6.2 BCL2 Inhibitors for Ovarian Cancer

7. Global BCL-2 inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

7.1 Research

7.2 Preclinical

7.3 Phase-I

7.4 Phase-I/II

7.5 Phase-II

7.6 Phase-III

7.7 Registered

8. Marketed BCL-2 inhibitor Drug Clinical Insight: Venetoclax (VENCLYXTO)

9. Global BCL2 Inhibitor Market Analysis

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Current Market Scenario

10. BCL2 Inhibitors Market Regional Segmentation

10.1 US

10.2 Europe - Market Opportunity

10.3 Japan

10.4 China

10.5 Australia

11. Commercially Available BCL2 Inhibitor Drug: Venclexta

11.1 Dosage & Patent Insight

11.2 Price Analysis

11.3 Sales Analysis

12. BCL2 Inhibitors Market Clinical Insight

12.1 By Phase

12.2 By Status

12.3 By Indication

13. Global BCL2 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

13.1 Driving Factors for BCL2 Inhibitors Market

13.2 Challenges for BCL2 Inhibitors Market

14. Global BCL2 Inhibitors Market Future Outlook

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 AbbVie

15.2 Amgen

15.3 Novartis

15.4 Roche

15.5 AstraZeneca

15.6 Ascentage Pharma

15.7 BeiGene

15.8 Ligand Pharma

15.9 Tocris Bioscience

