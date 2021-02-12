Payment HSMs Market Share to Grow at 7% CAGR to Reach Value USD 81.000 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Payment HSMs Market in 2019 was approximately USD 51.000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 81.000 Million by 2026. Top market players are Westone, Gemalto, Thales, Ultra Electronics, Utimaco, SWIFT, Atos SE, Yubico, Micro Focus, Futurex, JN UNION and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Payment HSMs Market By Type (PCI Based, USB Based, Network-Based, and Java Based) and By Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Government): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Payment HSMs Market was estimated at USD 51.000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 81.000 Million by 2026. The global Payment HSMs Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2019 to 2026”.

An HSM stands for a hardware security module. It is a physical adding device that manages and maintains digital solutions for tough verification and delivers crypto processing. These components usually originate in the usage of a plug-in card or else an external method that assigns directly to a computer network server. A hardware security element contains more protected crypto processor chips. A payment HSMs is a tough, tamper-resistant hardware method that remains recycled mostly through the retail banking manufacturing to offer high stages of security for cryptographic sources and client PINs recycled through the issuance of magnetic stripe and EMV chip cards and the following processing of debit card, and credit payment transactions.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Payment HSMs Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/payment-hsms-market-by-type-pci-based-usb-842

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Payment HSMs Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Payment HSMs Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Payment HSMs Market?

4) What will be the future market of Payment HSMs Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/payment-hsms-market-by-type-pci-based-usb-842



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/payment-hsms-market-by-type-pci-based-usb-842

The feature of payment HSMs have supported solutions: The e-Security payment HSMs are the most commonly used all over the world, used to approximation 88 percent of payment card transactions. Decrease Operational Expenditures: Create solutions that allow centralized, streamlined organization of distributed HSM organizations. Build Robust Safety: Arrange tamper-resistant safety components to produce and store keys.

Top Market Players:

Westone

Gemalto

Thales

Ultra Electronics

Utimaco

SWIFT

Atos SE

Yubico

Micro Focus

Futurex

JN UNION

JN TASS

SPYRUS Inc.

Beijing Sansec Technology

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/payment-hsms-market-by-type-pci-based-usb-842

Mobile payment and Online banking markets are growing. Mutually Fintech and recognized companies remain site the innovation, regulation, and specific business models. To secure their effectiveness, companies in the financial services and banking business drive aspect toward their sellers to support the contest and comply.

By type, the payment HSMs market is bifurcated into PCI Based, USB Based, Network-Based, and Java-Based. Due to the serious part, they perform in securing infrastructure and applications, HSMs modules are classically certified toward worldwide recognized prices such are shared criteria or else FIPS 140 toward offer operators by an independent declaration that the design and operation of the invention and cryptographic algorithms remain sound.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/payment-hsms-market-by-type-pci-based-usb-842

By application, the payment HSMs market is bifurcated into industrial and Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Government. The payment ecosystem is enduring general disruption. Payment processors, financial giants, banks, and credit card companies require controlled ecosystem payments for times, but then this powerful behavior will conclude to exist by advances in blockchain, FinTech, mobile payments, and virtual banks. Consumer records and regulatory and privacy changes withPSD2 and GDPR will influence the business in unprecedented ways. Solutions after Utimaco for the banking and financial facilities manufacturing generate trust to respond and expect the security, regulatory experiments for non-cash payment market wherever the data is created, stored, or shared. Protect the secrecy and reliability of transactions.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Payment HSMs sector. Key strategic developments in the Payment HSMs market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Payment HSMs market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/payment-hsms-market-by-type-pci-based-usb-842

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Payment HSMs are used through the worldwide payment ecosystem by payment networks, issuers, processors, service providers, and acquirers. They show a necessary part in sensitive data protection, securing payment, card authentication, credential issuing, and user authentication, for both digital remote payments. The cryptographic basics of altogether main payments use for a contactless chip, contact chip, mobile secure elements, and host card competition requests are maintained to report the developing security values after organizations with PCI SSC, EMVCo, and Global Stage as part of security requirements.

Some of their mutual usage in the payments ecosystem contains PIN generation, organization, and validation; Payment credentials used for mobile applications and payment cards, Point-to-point encryption (P2PE) key organization and secure data decryption, PIN block translation through the network transferring of POS transactions and ATM.

The Payment HSMs market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Payment HSMs industry by practically splitting the market based on different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse the full “Payment HSMs Market By Type (PCI Based, USB Based, Network-Based, and Java Based) and By Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Government): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/payment-hsms-market-by-type-pci-based-usb-842

This report segments the payment HSMs Market as follows:

Global Payment HSMs Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

PCI Based

USB Based

Network-Based

Java-Based

Global Payment HSMs Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Industrial and Manufacturing

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our major respondents, the payment HSMs market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 7%

It was established through primary research that the payment HSMs market was valued at around USD 340.00 Million in 2019

In terms of volume, the payment HSMs market stood at around 51,000.00 K Units, in 2019

Based on product type segmentation, the “Network-Based” category accounting for around 29% share, in 2019

Based on application segmentation, the “Banking” category held the leading share at more than 30%, in 2019

Related Reports:

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cross-border-b2c-e-commerce-market-by-category-852

Log Management Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-log-management-market-by-component-solution-and-1007

Cloud Professional Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-professional-services-market-by-service-type-consulting-1146

Shared Mobility Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/shared-mobility-market-by-service-ride-hailing-bike-1240

Mobile Payment Technology Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/mobile-payment-technology-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com