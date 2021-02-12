MoneyLion, America’s Leading Digital Financial Platform, to Become Publicly Traded via Merger with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE)

/EIN News/ -- - MoneyLion Uses the Power of Technology to Empower Hard-Working Americans to Take Control of Their Finances so That They Can Achieve Their Life Goals -



NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”), America’s leading digital financial platform, and Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) (“Fusion”) have entered into a definitive agreement which would result in MoneyLion becoming a publicly listed company.

MoneyLion uses the power of technology to empower hard-working Americans to take control of their finances and achieve their life goals. MoneyLion’s data-driven, digital financial platform provides access to a comprehensive suite of products that help members bank, borrow, save, invest, and grow – all in one app. These products include:

RoarMoney: Modern mobile banking that enables members to get paid up to two days early and manage their day-to-day spending, with no hidden fees, cashback rewards, and robust security controls.

In addition to offering a complementary suite of financial products, MoneyLion has pioneered a new approach to personal financial management with Financial Heartbeat, an intelligent, automated advice platform that guides members on their financial journey. Financial Heartbeat evaluates members’ financial situation across four key dimensions and delivers personalized advice that helps them decide what actions to take and which products to use to improve their financial health.

Through these products and personalized advice, MoneyLion is changing the way people think about and take control of their money, relieve financial stress and, ultimately, make confident financial decisions to achieve both their near- and long-term goals.

MoneyLion Investment Highlights

Mission-Driven Organization. MoneyLion’s mission is to use the power of technology to empower hard-working Americans to take control of their finances, help them manage their money more effectively, and make confident financial decisions to put them on a path to achieve their goals.

MoneyLion offers a single platform to address all of its customers’ needs. Multiple product engagement increases revenue per customer and is paired with a highly efficient marketing cost structure. Accelerating Adjusted Revenue 1 Growth. MoneyLion generated $76 million of adjusted revenue in 2020, finishing the year on a $102 million adjusted revenue run-rate in Q4 2020. MoneyLion forecasts adjusted revenue for 2021 of $144 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 88%. The Company expects significant long-term upside from penetrating an enormous addressable market and cross-selling products with its platform approach.

“MoneyLion is a digital financial platform on a mission to rewire a broken banking system that applies a one-size-fits-all approach to personal finance,” said Dee Choubey, CEO and co-founder of MoneyLion. “We are using transformative technology to bring the private banking experience to everyone – in a single app. Our platform surrounds each customer with the financial tools, content, and actionable advice relevant to their unique situation. This model is generating high user growth, multiple product engagement, and low cost of acquisition. A public listing enhances our ability to scale more quickly and continue to innovate so that we can help more people take control of their finances and achieve their life goals.”



John James, Founder and CEO of Fusion, commented: “MoneyLion is at the perfect high-growth inflection point that makes accessing public markets a logical next step. This will be the first publicly traded all-in-one digital financial services platform, which in and of itself creates huge scarcity value for the Company. Unlike its peers, MoneyLion has purpose-built its technology and operates a holistic platform with multiple products and revenue streams with strong unit economics. We believe in today's market there are limited opportunities to invest in high-growth businesses built for profitability like MoneyLion. We look forward to partnering with the Company's highly experienced team of technologists and financial product experts to accelerate growth post-merger.”

Transaction Terms & Financing

The combined Company will have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $2.4 billion with an estimated equity value of $2.9 billion from the contribution of up to $526 million in cash proceeds from the transaction, net of debt paydown and expenses. Proceeds will consist of up to $350 million of cash held in Fusion’s trust account and an additional $250 million fully committed private investment at $10.00 per share led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., and leading global technology and growth investors.

The net proceeds raised from the transaction will be used to support MoneyLion’s working capital and scale its proven platform and suite of products.

MoneyLion shareholders will hold approximately 76% of the equity of the combined Company by rolling their existing holdings in MoneyLion. That ownership percentage could change if MoneyLion elects to have its existing shareholders receive cash as part of the transaction consideration. The business combination has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both MoneyLion and Fusion and is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing of the transaction, Fusion will be renamed MoneyLion Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For a summary of the material terms of the proposed transaction, as well as a supplemental investor presentation, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Additional information about the proposed transaction will be described in Fusion’s registration statement relating to the merger, which it will file with the SEC.

Citi, Broadhaven, and FT Partners acted as financial advisors to MoneyLion. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisor to MoneyLion. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and lead placement agent to Fusion. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as capital markets advisor to Fusion and White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Fusion. Citi, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Odeon Capital Group, LLC also acted as co-placement agents on the PIPE.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 7.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members' trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite group best digital Wealth Management Multiproduct offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People's Voice Award. For more information, please visit www.moneylion.com or download the app.

About Fusion Acquisition Corporation

Fusion Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company was founded by and is led by CEO John James (who also stands behind the global fintech, BetaSmartz, as well as co-founding emerging opportunities investment company, Boka Group), and Chairman Jim Ross (senior advisor to State Street and former Chairman of State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs). Fusion is focusing on businesses with an enterprise value of approximately $750 million to $3 billion that are applying, providing or changing technology within the fintech or asset and wealth management sectors. For more information, visit fusionacq.com.

1 Adjusted Revenue defined as gross revenue net of direct charge-offs, excluding discontinued products. Adjusted Revenue is a non-GAAP measure. 2020 and Q4 2020 run-rate adjusted revenue figures are preliminary and unaudited.

