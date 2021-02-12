Bidding Now Open on Rare Wines Offered in Napa Valley Library Wine Auction

/EIN News/ -- Saint Helena, CA, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Napa Valley Library Wine Auction opened yesterday to a flurry of bidding from wine connoisseurs around the globe. The stunning collection of nearly 100 exclusive library wine lots was curated by the Napa Valley Vintners for its inaugural Direct from the Cellar: Napa Valley Library Wine Auction. Taking place February 11-20, the auction showcases Napa Valley’s excellence in winemaking.

“Buyers will be thrilled to find six decades of Napa Valley’s most sought after wines up for auction. Those who enjoy Napa Valley wines can experience first-hand the age-worthiness and quality that Napa Valley stands for through the incredible lots on offer,” said Stacey Dolan Capitani, VP of Marketing, Napa Valley Vintners.

Offerings include older vintages dating back to 1964 and nearly 400 large format bottles comprising not often sold sizes such a 12L Balthazar, two 9L Salmanazars, 17 6L Imperials and nine 5L Jeroboams. The lots are from some of Napa Valley's finest names in wine including BOND, Harlan, Screaming Eagle, Opus One, Silver Oak, Chateau Montelena, Robert Mondavi Winery and many more.

Powered by Zachys, the Napa Valley Library Wine Auction opened for online bidding Thursday, February 11 and closes via live-streamed auction on Saturday, February 20 starting at 3:00 p.m. PST.

“The assemblage of wines going to auction is an amazing opportunity for wine collectors to invest in rare and valuable wines coming out of America’s most prestigious wine region. We are thrilled to partner with Napa Valley Vintners to present this collection to our top bidders,” said Jeff Zacharia, President of Zachys.

While bidding is open, enthusiasts and collectors alike are invited to join Antonio Galloni (Vinous) for Napa Valley Sessions with the winemakers. Galloni will host five discussions, each focused on a different topic such as exploring Napa Valley’s American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), discovering Napa Valley’s unexpected varieties and what inspires the next generation of winemakers from some of Napa Valley's most iconic producers.

All proceeds from the Napa Valley Library Wine Auction benefit programs to promote, protect and enhance Napa Valley.

